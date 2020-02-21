KATY (Covering Katy News) - Rafael C. Simmons dropped out of the race for Katy school board on February 19, 2020, after he says he received a racist email, and his teenage daughter was harassed by an adult on Katy Independent School District school property.
R.C. Simmons says he was also sent a doctored version of his campaign logo where the N word is used and a black face was superimposed on the logo. He has posted that doctored logo on his campaign Facebook page.
“Today my 17-year-old daughter was harassed on Katy ISD property by an ADULT in response to a false claim by the cronies that administer A Better Legacy for Katy ISD,” Simmons wrote on Feb. 19, the same day that he withdrew from the school board race.
Simmons, who is African American, says A Better Legacy falsely claimed that he defrauded the United States Government. A Better Legacy has not responded to our request for a response.
A Better Legacy for Katy ISD is a Facebook page operated by 2018 School Board Candidate Sean Dolan. It has a history of publishing untruthful information. Last year it falsely linked African American namesake O.D. Tompkins to the sexual assault of a white teenager. Click for the story.
United States Federal Court Documents have been circulating that show a person named Rafael C. Simmons pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering and was sentenced to prison for 41 months and ordered to pay $1.1 million in restitution on June 15, 2010. The judgement came in United States Federal Court in Maryland. What is unclear is whether the person who was convicted and sent to prison is the same Rafael C. Simmons who was running for Katy school board.
“We cannot confirm at this time that he has a criminal background,” said Katy Independent School District spokesperson Maria DiPetta. “Texas Election Code and Texas Education Code say a person is ineligible to run for school board if convicted of a felony,” DiPetta added.
Simmons dropped out of the race for school board after his candidacy was challenged by a candidate who had apparently seen the court documents that had been circulating in Katy political circles.
“We did have a candidate on Feb. 19 challenge Mr. Simmons background,” DiPetta said.
A challenge could only be issued by another candidate for school board, DiPetta explained. The candidate did not have to be a direct opponent of Simmons. DiPetta would not reveal which candidate initiated the challenge.
Covering Katy News was unsuccessful in its attempts to reach Simmons to gain clarification on the situation and ask whether he'll request a United States Justice Department investigation for potential Federal election law violations.
“Unfortunately, he is unavailable for comments at this time,” wrote Jurena L. Storm of the R.C. Simmons for Katy ISD Campaign.
While Simmons was not available to speak with Covering Katy News, he has denied the allegations on his campaign Facebook page.
“I have never defrauded the United States Government at any echelon,” Simmons wrote.
The Katy Independent School District has been unsuccessful in its attempts to clarify the issue with Simmons.
“We did reach out to Mr. Simmons to address the information provided,” DiPetta said.
On the same day that the challenge was made, Simmons withdrew from the school board race, and went public with claims that his daughter was harassed, and that he’d received a racist email.
Simons did not respond to a request from Katy ISD to meet with district officials about the criminal allegations according to DiPetta.
However, Simmons denied having a criminal background when he filed his application to run for school board.
Where this case goes next is not yet known, but what seems clear is that Simmons plans to begin the process of taking legal action.
“This will not stand! My children are off limits and I will be filing a police complaint today,” Simmons wrote on Feb. 19. “I know who is responsible and I hold you personally accountable for what happened to my daughter today. If you can't control your attack dogs then prepare for them to be arrested,” he added.
"As a victim of this very subject during my last election, I know how hurtful people can be and how painful it is for them to attack your child, Simmons' opponent Ashley Vann wrote on Facebook. "This is something I would never condone and certainly not put another parent or candidate through. Running for public office is tough enough, we don’t need to include attacks or hate in the process. I believe we are better than that and hope we can rise above the politics of personal destruction.
