KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Robert Becker has jumped into the crowded field running for Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable. Constable Wayne Thompson is not running for re-election.
Becker says he has 32 years of law enforcement experience including 24 years with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 1.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston (summa cum laude), is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
"As Constable, Becker’s goal is to drive excellence in service for Fort Bend County," said a campaign press release. "Robert will work with the Sheriff’s Office, school districts, agencies and elected officials to ensure the safety of our children, families, schools and community."
Becker has had a variety of positions in law enforcement including street patrol, crime scene investigator, mental health division manager, and tobacco enforcement inspector (federal and state programs).
While at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, he oversaw the Community Services Division, which included the popular Kids & Cops Program and the Crime Prevention Unit.
A resident of Fort Bend County for over two decades, Becker and his family are members of Second Baptist Church (FM 1463 Campus) where he was a part of the pastoral security team. He is a life member and show director for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and past chairman of the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Committee.
"Becker knows the community and the challenges it faces," said the press release."His wife has been a teacher in Katy ISD for the past 24 years, so he understands the importance of safety for our schools and neighborhoods," the statement also said.
Becker says his focus, as Constable, will be to lead by example and to serve and protect the Fort Bend community.
Becker joins two other candidates in the Republican Party Primary. They are Chad Norvell and Jesse Zamaripa.
The Democratic Primary has two candidates, Mo Nehad and Parrick Quincy.
