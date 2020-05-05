WALLER COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Activities for Royal Independent School District seniors begin this week with cap and gown, and senior gifts distribution. The event will take place at Royal High School on Thursday, May 7 at 6 p.m. It's requested that everyone stay in their cars and practice social distancing.
The school district's awards presentation will be Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. It will be a virtual presentation. The school district has not yet distributed the link for viewing the event.
The scholarship presentation will also be a virtual event, link to be provided later. It is set for Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m.
The Class of 2020 graduation will be held Friday, July 24 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Royal High School Stadium. Social distancing has been factored in to the plans according to the school district. If the graduation is postponed due to rain or storms the alternate dates are July 25 and 26.
