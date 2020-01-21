KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Sally Gupton is the new principal at Creech Elementary School. She previously served as the Creech assistant principal.
Gupton began her teaching career in 1999 in the Fort Bend Independent School District, where she served as a seventh and eighth-grade teacher at Macario Garcia Middle School, and as a fifth-grade teacher at Meadows Elementary School. She served from 2006-2010 as Elementary Science Helping Teacher in the Curriculum and Instruction Department.
Gupton joined the Katy Independent School District in 2010 as a Science Instructional Facilitator for the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. The next year, she transferred to Golbow Elementary School to serve as an English as a Second Language Instructional Support Specialty Teacher.
In 2013, Gupton was named assistant principal at Creech Elementary. She was also a crucial part of providing a smooth transition for Creech students, who were displaced from their school due to Hurricane Harvey flooding in 2017.
Gupton succeeds Euberta Lucas, who will become principal at the new McElwain Elementary, previously known as Elementary 43. The new school was named in honor of Peter McElwain, a retired school district architect and who served in the district’s planning, facilities, and construction department.
Creech Elementary School is located at 5905 South Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450.
The board also appointed Paul Landis as Executive Director of Transportation.
