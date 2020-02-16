KATY (Covering Katy News) - R.C. Simmons is running for the Postion 3 seat on the Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees. He has one opponent, two term incumbent Ashley Vann.
Simmons is a native of Oakland, California and a US Army Veteran. He says he's proud of his bi-racial heritage says he spent his formative years living in a poor household in a drug and violence riddled neighborhood.
"R.C. decided to rise above the status quo and learned that service to others was his calling and dedicated his life to helping children that could not advocate for themselves," said a statement provided to Covering Katy News.
"Children don’t ask to be born. They don’t want to be hungry, poor and under educated. Adults make these decisions and adults should take responsibility to support, guide and be a beacon of hope in their lives," Simmons said. "Adults are to provide stability in order for them to become and stay productive members of our society.”
Time in the Junior ROTC eventually lead to his decision to join the United States Army. Simmons says served overseas in Germany, Iraq, Afghanistan, Philippines, and Kuwait.
He says he specialized in logistics, linguistics, and combat services that supported missions around the world.
R.C. has been a continuous Katy resident since 2008 but was also a resident from 2005-2006 before deploying to Afghanistan.
His community involvement includes:
- Leadership Katy Class of 2018
- MRJH Campus Advisory Team
- MRE Watch D.O.G.S.
- Harris County Juvenile Justice Reform Contributor
- Best Buddies
- Developing programs for feeding at-risk children
- Providing free tutoring to high school seniors that need assistance in passing the ASVAB to join the US Armed Forces
- I Can Do It Too! Special Needs Festival Founder
- Before & After School care scholarship donor
An advocate for children with special needs and physical disabilities R.C. is the founder of Club Busy Bee and Tyler’s House, a residential treatment center for children with emotional disorders and intellectual disabilities.
In his professional life, Simmons leads the non-profit organization Jamsteld West in Katy and is the Chief Executive of a Human Resources consulting firm that also serves as an expert Change Management and Organizational Development Consultant himself.
He is the proud father of eight children and one grandson.
Covering Katy is accepting candidate profile information from each of the eight school board candidates. Send the information to info@coveringkaty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.