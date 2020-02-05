CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - SCREENAGERS: Growing Up in the Digital Age will play at Aristoi Classical Academy on Feb. 18, 2020. SCREENAGERS sheds light on how all the iPads, iPods, cell phones, apps, games, and social media, are linked to mental and emotional issues in our children.
The showing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 7 p.m. in Aristoi’s Griffin Center at 5610 Morton Road.
“Screens and electronics are enormous issues which impact every facet of our lives, and the lives of our students," said Lynn Cummins, Aristoi Counselor. “In this age of endless screens and countless electronics, nothing is more important than navigating the digital world with our children," Cummins said.
“Our goal is to help our students become responsible citizens of virtuous character," said Aristoi superintendent Brenda Davidson. "Managing electronics and wisely engaging in social media, or deciding not to engage, is certainly part of that effort. SCREENAGERS is an excellent choice to bring to the community, not only to our Aristoi families, but to our Katy, Houston, and Cypress communities as well.”
Aristoi recently announced that it will open a campus in Cypress.
SCREENAGERS: Growing Up in The Digital Age has been screened more than 8,000 times by 4 million people in more than 70 countries around the world according to a statement from Aristoi. With multiple screenings happening daily in communities across the globe, SCREENAGERS is the first feature documentary to explore the impact of screen technology on kids and offer parents and families proven solutions that work.
Tickets for SCREENAGERS are available here. Cost is $15 per family (two parents/guardians and three students). Seating is general admission seating and the doors open at 6:30PM.
About Aristoi Classical Academy
Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free, public charter school, offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. Our mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character. Aristoi is opening its Cypress, K-4 school in August, 2020.
To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org or call 281-391- 5003.
See the SCREENAGERS movie trailer below.
