CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - Investigators have arrested and charged Samuel Allen, 32, for helping place an Improvised Explosive Device on an ATM in north Harris County.
Last month, members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant for Allen's accomplice Thomas Moschella, 45, at his residence in the 16800 block of Brooktondale Court which is off West Little York Road near Highway 6.
On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at approximately 4 a.m., patrol deputies responded to an in progress call for service at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8808 Spring Cypress Rd.
Deputies observed where an unknown suspect placed an Improvised Explosive Device on the ATM in an attempt to gain entry into the vault located inside the machine.
At some point during the installation of the device, both suspects fled the scene in a black colored vehicle prior to deputies arriving on scene.
During the investigation, a finger print was recovered from the device, and through fingerprint analysis the individual was identified as Moschella.
Further investigation revealed evidence that led to the arrest of Allen who is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon IED and criminal mischief felony.
