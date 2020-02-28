HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Due to a major City of Houston water main break, the following HCC campuses will remain closed on Friday, February 28.
HCC Coleman College, 1900 Pressler St. (77030)
HCC Felix Fraga Academic Campus, 501 N. Drennan (77003)
HCC Central Campus, 1300 Holman Street (77004)
HCC Eastside Campus, 6815 Rustic Street (77087)
HCC Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Drive (77013)
HCC Northline Campus, 8001 Fulton St. (77022)
HCC District Office, 3100 Main St. and 3200 Main St. (77002)
Please check our website for further updates.
