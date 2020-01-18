HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Texas Higher Education Commissioner, Dr. Harrison Keller, joined Houston Community College (HCC) Chancellor Cesar Maldonado for a tour of HCC Coleman College of Health Sciences campus on January 15. Keller also spoke to HCC’s executive council and joined the Board of Trustees, the council, and the Chancellor for lunch.
HCC also has a campus in Katy and Stafford.
Keller, a Texas native and longtime education policy advisor, began leading the state’s governing agency in Oct. 1, 2019.
Keller, who is also a clinical professor at the University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs, has long been involved in education policy. He founded the OnRamps program, which provides college-level courses to thousands of high school students, as well as the state-chartered Texas OnCourse initiative to improve college and career advising. Keller served as research director and senior education policy adviser for Rep. Tom Craddick during his tenure as Texas House speaker.
Chancellor Maldonado provided an overview of the college and touched on the highlights of HCC’s many successes. “We are seeing growth in numerous areas, our graduation rates are increasing, we are graduating more high school seniors with awards than ever before, and we have 7,633 students from 145 countries representing our international student population.”
Maldonado also provided insight into one of HCC’s futuristic programs, the new Research Emergency Rescue Training Center (RERTC). “I look forward to working with Dr. Keller in his new role,” said Maldonado. “He is a well-known leader in higher education and his expertise and focus on improving success rates for college students will prove beneficial for Houston Community College and for all of education in the state.”
Kurt Ewen, vice chancellor for strategy, planning and institutional effectiveness at HCC, presented an overview of the new strategic plan, discussed newly designed personas and explained how the personas point to the needs of HCC students. “Our work on the personas is helping us gain a better understanding of who our students are and what they need from us in order to be successful,” said Ewen. “Our work is an innovative approach to the use of personas in higher education and has already gained national attention.”
A tour of the Coleman College of Health Sciences was led by Dr. Phillip Nicotera, president of Coleman College. The tour highlighted the state-of-the-art technology our students are using, as we train and educate the latest population of health care professionals. “It was my honor and privilege to show Commissioner Keller around our college,” said Nicotera. “He was interested to see and hear about all of the innovative things we are doing at Coleman and at HCC overall.”
Keller, who is from the Texas Panhandle, served in the U.S. Navy Reserve as an intelligence officer and received his B.A. from the University of Notre Dame. He also holds a master's and a doctoral degree from Georgetown University.
See tour video below.
