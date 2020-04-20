Katy Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski spent 20 minutes with Covering Katy's Dennis Spellman on Monday, April 20, 2020. They talked about how the school district is dealing with the COVID 19. The interview was streamed live on the Covering Katy and Covering Fort Bend Facebook pages.
A lot of ground was covered, including online learning, summer school, prom, graduation, and whether kids will be able to get their stuff out of lockers on campus now that online learning will be utilized for the rest of the school year.
Watch the video below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.