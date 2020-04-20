Spellman and Gregorski

Covering Katy's Dennis Spellman interviewed Katy ISD Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski live on Monday, April 20. The interview was streamed live on the Covering Katy Facebook page.

Katy Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski spent 20 minutes with Covering Katy's Dennis Spellman on Monday, April 20, 2020. They talked about how the school district is dealing with the COVID 19. The interview was streamed live on the Covering Katy and Covering Fort Bend Facebook pages.

A lot of ground was covered, including online learning, summer school, prom, graduation, and whether kids will be able to get their stuff out of lockers on campus now that online learning will be utilized for the rest of the school year.

Watch the video below.

