KATY (Covering Katy News) - Expect to see an increased police presence around McDonald Junior High and Golbow Elementary School on Thursday.
An unidentified adult male had suspicious interactions with two students who were walking to school Wednesday morning.
The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and being in his late teens to early 20’s. He was wearing glasses, no facial hair and driving a silver or white Toyota Tundra Truck. Anyone with additional information about the suspect or the incident are being asked to please contact the Katy ISD Police Department at 281-237-4000.
Below is the letter sent to parents from Katy ISD.
Dear Parents/Guardians, Community and Staff at McDonald Junior High and Golbow Elementary,
The purpose of this message is to notify you that this morning in the vicinity of McDonald Junior High (MDJH) and Golbow Elementary (GE), two students walking to school reported a suspicious incident involving an male adult. Both students arrived to school unharmed. As a precaution and to further ensure safety for our students walking to school, there will be increased police presence in the area around both schools on Thursday, December 19th and Friday, December 20th.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing. The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and being in his late teens to early 20’s. He was wearing glasses, no facial hair and driving a silver or white Toyota Tundra Truck. Anyone with additional information about the suspect or the incident are being asked to please contact the Katy ISD Police Department at 281-237-4000.
Parents are asked to discuss with their children the following safety precautions:
being aware of their surroundings
do not speak to strangers
staying free from distractions such as cell phones or earbuds, and
utilizing a buddy system with another student when possible
We would like to reassure parents the safety of our Katy ISD students is a top priority. Students, staff and community play an important role in keeping our school safe by reporting potential threats or safety issues. In addition to reporting information to school or law enforcement officials, students and parents can also utilize the Katy ISD website and mobile app, SpeakUP, to anonymously report tips.
