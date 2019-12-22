KATY (Covering Katy News) -The Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved the recommended Instructional Calendars for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years at Monday night's meeting.
"Setting a calendar that works best for Katy ISD families is always a priority for the District," said a statement from Katy ISD.
Input from the Instructional Calendar Survey and the Katy Improvement Council with regard to which option would work best for our community was thoroughly reviewed and considered throughout the development and recommendation process.
Option A, the option that closely mirrors the current school year with an additional holiday in October and January, was chosen our parents and community, the Council and the District. This option was selected by more than 73% of the calendar survey participants.
Links to the Calendars:
Instructional Calendar 2020-2021 School Year
Instructional Calendar 2021-2022 School Year
You can access all district calendars and additional information on the District Calendars Webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.