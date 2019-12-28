FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County needs volunteer tutors.
"Become an essential part of an adult student’s life by signing up to be a tutor at the Literacy Council," said a press release from the organization.
The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County will hold tutor training on Monday, Jan. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Through training, volunteers are equipped to teach basic literacy, english as a second language, and one-on-one tutor sessions to adults. The trainings prepare tutors to organize and compile lesson plans, and to understand the purpose of the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County’s programs.
The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County Outreach Sites are in need of tutors in the Katy area at Living Word Lutheran Church and Cinco Ranch Library; as well as Mission Bend Library.
All tutor sign ups and interests should be communicated through The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County; aprocter@ftbendliteracy.org
Outreach locations allow tutors to be placed at a location near their home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.