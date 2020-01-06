KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Katy's Tompkins High School swept the Fall Stock Market Game awards this year.
The competition is coordinated through the Texas Council on Economic Education. Each team of 3-4 students started with a $100,000 portfolio on Sept 30 and had until December 6th to earn as much money as possible.
Tompkins teams finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the district out of 574 teams. Those same 3 teams finished 1st, 3rd and 4th in the State of Texas out of 2706 teams.
