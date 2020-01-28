KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy Independent School District board member Ashley Vann has drawn a second opponent in her re-election bid. Vann has filed for re-election, but two other candidates have filed to run against her.
Allen L Wortham Jr. has filed to run for the Position 3 seat on the Katy ISD Board of Trustees. He lists his occupation as a senior tax analyst and says he has lived in Texas his whole life, and has lived within the boundaries of the school district for more than four years. He will be 37 years old in February. Wortham has not yet officially announced the name of his campaign treasurer.
Rafael C. Simmons, who lists his occupation as a nonprofit director, is also running for school board Position 3. Simmons says he's lived in the school district and Texas for nearly 11 years. Simmons will be 41 years old in March. He filed on the first day of the filing period. His campaign treasurer is listed as Mrs. Khaliah Smith.
Vann is currently the board secretary but has also served as board president. Vann is a graduate of Taylor High School. She and Courtney Doyle are the longest serving members of the school board. She has lived in Texas for 46 years and in the Katy school district for nearly 20 years. Vann turns 50 in May 2020. Her campaign treasurer is Douglas S. Diehl. Vann filed for re-election on the first day of the filing period.
All three incumbents on the Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees whose terms are expiring are running for re-election. Position 5 incumbent Bill Lacy and Position 4 incumbent Courtney Doyle filed for re-election on the first day of the filing period. Neither of them have drawn an opponent.
The winner of each position will serve a three-year term. The person with the most votes on election day wins. There is not a provision for a runoff election if one candidate does not gain more than 50% of the votes.
The filing deadline is Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 5 p.m.
