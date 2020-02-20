KATY (Covering Katy) - Ashley Vann will serve a third term on the Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees because her only opponent, R.C. Simmons, dropped out of the race for Position 3. He submitted the withdrawal form on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
"She's going to win by default," said Katy ISD general counsel Justin Graham of Vann. "Her name will still be on the ballot," he added.
The reason Vann will win by default is because the time has passed for other candidates to file against her.
"The filing period has passed so no one else can file," Graham said.
It's even too late to run a write in campaign against Vann because that too requires a candidate to file to run, according to Graham.
Simmons becomes the third candidate to drop out of the school board race after filing to run. Board President Courtney Doyle dropped out of the Position 4 race on Friday, Feb. 14, and Allen Leon Wortham Jr. dropped out of the Position 4 race on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
