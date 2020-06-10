KATY (Covering Katy News) - Taylor High School 2020 graduate Kyle Wakefield's battle with autism will never end but it has not stopped him from earning his diploma and getting accepted by the University of Mississippi where he will study in the fall.
“From a man who could not read, write or speak - Mom, Dad I’m graduating High School with a 3.4 GPA,” Kyle said during a special graduation ceremony that was recently held at his house.
His mother Brandi was not going to let COVID-19 rob her son of walking the graduation stage and receiving his diploma, so she organized a special graduation event. She made her plans in a time when no one knew for sure if graduations would actually happen this year. More than 100 people attended. The event was held in the cul-de-sec outside of the Wakefield’s house.
Covering Katy highlighted that event in a story published on May 27. Now there has been a video released of the graduation event. The video is below.
