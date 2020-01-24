CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - Cy-Fair Independent School District has cancelled school at two campuses following a massive explosion in West Houston early this morning.
"Due to the massive explosion this morning and limited access to the area, Bane Elementary School and Dean Middle School will be closed today to all students and staff," said an announcement on the school district's website.
The school district said all other campuses will be open but there may be some changes in routine on nearby campuses.
"In an abundance of precaution, students will remain indoors at nearby schools due to air quality concerns," the school district said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the website and social media as they become available."
