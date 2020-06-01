Abused Dog and her Pups Rescued in Beasley

BEASLEY (Covering Fort Bend) - A dog and her puppies were saved from a mobile home in Beasley last week. They had been outside for weeks with no food or water according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.
The animals have been taken to the Houston Humane Society for medical treatment and shelter.
"It is still to be determined if the owners will face cruelty charges," said a statement from Pct. 3.
The dogs suffered from intestinal parasites and dehydration and they continue to be monitored by a medical team.
If you want to donate to help the animals go to https://www.houstonhumane.org/…/des…/help-mother-and-puppies
To report animal cruelty, abuse, neglect and abandonment go to Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce 927paws.org or call 832-927-PAWS.
