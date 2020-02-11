FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Fort Bend News) – Fort Bend ISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program will host a focus group to discuss technology on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
The District invites all contractors, sub-contractors, architects, engineers, sub-consultants and other business representatives interested in conducting business with FBISD to attend. Participants will learn about the guidelines FBISD requires vendors to follow if interested in providing information technology services, such as audio visual, cabling and video surveillance, to the District.
The event will be held at the District’s PFC Building (13600 Murphy Rd., Stafford, 77477), beginning at 2 p.m. Individuals interested in attending are asked to email sbep@fortbendisd.com to reserve a seat, as space is limited. To learn more about the SBEP, visit the website at www.fortbendisd.com/sbep.
