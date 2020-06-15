The first time that the state of Texas reported how many people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 was on April 6 and there were 1,153 cases. The number of people who are hospitalized is now up to 2,326. Governor Abbott says hospitalizations is one of the factors he's watching as he decides how quickly to reopen the Texas economy.
The Texas Tribune has an in-depth report of COVID-19 in Texas.
