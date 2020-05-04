Texas reported 784 more cases of coronavirus Monday, an increase of about 2% over the previous day. The total number of cases stands at 32,332 and the total number of people who have recovered is 16,090. There were 7 additional deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 884.
The numbers continue to show that the disease is deadly for many, but the vast majority of people recover.
There have been 407,398 tests conducted for COVID-19 in Texas.
More than 80% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case. Refugio County reported its first case Monday.
- Harris County has reported 6,838 cases (the most in Texas) with 133 deaths.
- Fort Bend County has reported 1,183 cases with 28 deaths.
- Waller County has reported 33 cases with 0 deaths.
See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
There were 1,533 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday. That’s a decrease of seven patients from Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.