SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) - An eleven-year-old boy and his mother were found shot to death in their home on Evening Light Drive in the Greatwood subdivision on Tuesday.
"The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Sugar Land Police on Tuesday morning to report that a Sugar Land man was found dead in their jurisdiction," said a statement from the SLPD.
The man was identified as Richard Jones and his death appears to be a suicide.
SLPD attempted to notify his wife. After several unsuccessful attempts, a family member contacted a neighbor who provided police access into the house. The adult female and the eleven-year-old boy were located inside. Both had died of gunshot wounds.
The woman was identified as Diana Lynn Logan. Richard and Diana were the married parents of the 11-year-old boy. All three lived at the house. Police are investigating the possibility that the suicide in Guadalupe County may be related to the double homicide in Sugar Land. The investigation is ongoing.
On Tuesday night, the Sugar Land Police Department was in the Greatwood Subdivision conducting an investigation.
"This appears to be an isolated incident and no threat to the surrounding area," said the SLPD statement.
