FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Fort Bend News) - The Afro-American Sheriff’s Deputy League joined the Houston Police Officer’s Union, the Afro-American Police Officer’s League, and the Organization of Spanish Speaking Officer’s in endorsing Democrat Eric Fagan for Fort Bend County Sheriff.
"The endorsement from the Afro-American Sheriff’s Deputy League formally gives Fagan the full endorsement of virtually all municipal and county law enforcement unions working in and around Fort Bend County," said a press release from the Fagan campaign. "These law enforcement organizations know what it will take to do the job as sheriff. They all feel that Eric Fagan is the candidate with unquestionable character and integrity. That is why he is their candidate of choice for Fort Bend County Sheriff."
“I am humbled and grateful to President Smokie Phillips to have received the endorsement of the Afro-American Sheriff’s Deputy League, Fagan said. "It is such an honor to have the overwhelming endorsement of the area law enforcement community, including AAPOL, the organization that I had the opportunity to lead. I will be ready on day one to take on the role of Sheriff of Fort Bend County. The issues that face law enforcement are real and can be a matter of life or death both for the officers and the citizens we serve. I possess the qualities of a leader: longevity in my chosen field and hands on experience doing all types of police and administrative work. I have been consistently commended and endorsed by the men and women who have worked alongside me during my 34-year law enforcement career. Character counts and integrity matters.”
