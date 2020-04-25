FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Fort Bend New) - Fort Bend ISD will host 2020 graduation ceremonies at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, July 19 - 21.
If large gatherings are not permissible in July due to the COVIC-19 pandemic, FBISD will hold virtual commencements.
"With student safety its top priority, the District will continue to monitor all developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic," said a statement from FBISD.
Below is the FBISD 2020 Graduation Commencement schedule:
Sunday, July 19, 2020
1:00 p.m. Clements HS
4:30 p.m. Austin HS
8:00 p.m. Ridge Point HS
Monday, July 20, 2020
9:30 a.m. Hightower HS
1:00 p.m. Bush HS
4:30 p.m. Elkins HS
8:00 p.m. Dulles HS
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
9:30 a.m. Marshall HS
1:00 p.m. Kempner HS
4:30 p.m. Travis HS
8:00 p.m. Willowridge HS
Additional information will be provided to students through their campus.
