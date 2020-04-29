HOUSTON (Covering Fort Bend) - Former State Representative Al Edwards of Houston has died. The announcement came in a press release from the Texas Democratic Party late Wednesday afternoon.
Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa and Vice Chair Dr. Carla Brailey issued a statement saying “Texas Democrats lost a giant today."
Edwards was involved in the Civil Rights Movement. He took part in peaceful marches and demonstrations throughout the nation with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Reverend Jesse Jackson, Reverend Bill Lawson, and others.
“Al was a true trailblazer in every way. Al served in the Texas House for over two decades and will always be remembered for paving the way for the creation of Juneteenth as a state holiday in Texas," Hinojosa and Brailey said in their joint statement. "His dedication to public service and commitment to uplifting the black community will never be forgotten. Today, we thank and honor him for his service and send our deepest prayers and condolences to his family and friends.”
Edwards was 83.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.