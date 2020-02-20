FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Fort Bend News) - Fort Bend County Transit is enhancing its service for commuters. New commuter schedules began operating on February 3, 2020, and additional pick-up and drop-off times are now available at the Fairground Park and Ride located off Highway 36 in Rosenberg.
“We continue to work hard for our residents by enhancing transit services and identifying mobility needs of the future. Better mobility means a better quality of life for Fort Bend County residents, and these additional pick-up and drop-off times will allow riders to get to their destinations faster thus allowing them to go on with their day," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George.
This additional service will be particularly helpful to the residents in Richmond, Rosenberg, Pleak, Needville, and surrounding communities.
Transit riders now have the choice to use the Fairgrounds Park and Ride to commute directly into Harris County. The Fairgrounds Park and Ride will provide 18 total weekday trips to the Greenway Plaza, Galleria, and Texas Medical Center, along with 19 trips each evening.
Fort Bend County Public Transportation was formed in 2005. Transportation services include commuter bus service from Fort Bend County to Greenway Plaza, Galleria, and Texas Medical Center.
Additional information can be found at FBCTransit.org or by calling 281-633-RIDE (7433).
