MISSOURI CITY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Fort Bend County Precinct 4 deputy constable is dead after being accidentally shot by a deputy from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning. The deceased Precinct 4 deputy has been identified as Caleb Rule.
Rule previously worked as a detective for the Missouri City Police Department. He was with the MCPD for about 14 years. He was married and had five children. Rule was assigned to the Riverstone neighborhood as a night-shift patrol contract deputy for the Precinct 4 Constable's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputies were called to the scene at about 1:40 a.m. Friday. There was a complaint about a suspicious person running in the neighborhood, which is in the Sienna Plantation section of Missouri City. The two deputies were inside a vacant house, looking to see if there was anyone else inside when the deputy sheriff accidentally shot the deputy constable. The house is in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend, which is near McKeever Road.
According to the sheriff's office, the injured deputy was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the hospital.
"There is a joint investigation being conducted between the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers," said Nehls. "It's a very somber moment. We've got to pray for everyone. It's just a tragic, tragic scene."
We will update this story as more information is made available.
Sheriff Nehls' brother Trever is the constable of Precinct 4.
See Sheriff Nehls' press conference below courtesy of KTRK Channel 13.
