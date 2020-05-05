RICHMOND (Covering Fort Bend News) - The Fort Bend County District Clerk’s Office has resumed normal business hours. To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the district clerk is encouraging minimum public contact while conducting business.
The following services will be provided:
• District Clerk’s Case Filing Drop Box (Located near the steps of the Justice Center)
• E-Filing - click here
• Any payments for court cost, copy request, or any fees can be paid via: www.officalpayments.com
• Copy request may be emailed with payment confirmation to the following email address: DistClerk@fortbendcountytx.gov.
OTHER SERVICES THAT REMAIN CLOSED
Passport service at the Fort Bend County District Clerk’s Richmond and Sienna Offices remain closed until Monday May 18, 2020. The Fort Bend County District Clerk encourages all passport applicants with urgent travel needs to contact the U.S. Department of State-Bureau of Consular Affairs: Houston Passport Agency at 1-877-487-2778.
Jury service has been suspended for all District, County and Justice of the Peace Courts through July 7, 2020.
Residents with questions should call (281) 341-4509.
