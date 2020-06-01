FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Fort Bend) – Memorial services for Houston native George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minnesota on May 25, will be handled by a Fort Bend County funeral home.
According to KPRC TV, the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center will handle the funeral arrangements after a public visitation is held in Minnesota on Thursday.
Floyd grew up in Houston’s Third Ward. He graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1993 where he played football.
"The focus has to be on supporting and uplifting his family," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
Bobby Swearington, owner of Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center, told KPRC that arrangements are still being made and that more information will be released later this week.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The criminal complaint against Chauvin, a white police officer, says he kept his knee on Floyd's neck for 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive. Chauvin has since been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Floyd was accused by a deli employee of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
