FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Fort Bend) – Fort Bend ISD’s Athletic Department hosted its spring National Signing Day virtually this year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Eighty-three students from all 11 high schools signed their national letters of intent to further their education and continue their athletic career.

 Austin High School

Madeline Holecek, Golf (F), Franciscan University

Nick Cason, Baseball, University of Texas at Dallas

Grant Remy, Baseball, University of Texas at Dallas

Natalya Cuevas, Softball, Kilgore College

Morgan Westbrook, Softball, University of Texas at Arlington

Troy Omeire, Football, University of Texas

Kendal Septs, Football, Houston Baptist University

Jeremiah Sutton, Football, Blinn College

Brandon Burgos, Football, Navarro College

Jake Brandt, Football, University of Texas at San Antonio

Avery Hughes, Football, Texas A&M University

Cleve Hendricks, Track & Field (M), Hawkeye Community College

Ezekiel Olaiye, Track & Field (M), Prairie View A&M University

Lauryn West, Track & Field (F), Lamar University

Maya Walker, Track & Field (F), University of North Texas at Dallas

Kelise Christopher, Track & Field (F), Huston-Tillotson University

Jordan Yates, Track & Field (M), Dillard University

Yash Hooda, Cross Country/Track & Field, University of Texas at Dallas

Morgan Oglesbee, Tennis, Hendrix College

Bush High School

Jaden Pete, Football, Sul Ross State University

James Milo, Football, Sul Ross State University

Laila Owens, Track & Field (F), Texas A&M University

Reubon Dotson, Track & Field (M), Troy University

DJ Stewart, Basketball (M), Hardin Simmons University

Braelon Joe, Basketball (M), Monroe College

Danny McAdory, Basketball (M), Redlands College

Stephen Faramade, Basketball (M), Paris College

Clements High School

Chloe Ku, Tennis, Case Western Reserve

Joseph He, Tennis, New York University

Aiden Kenney, Baseball, Texas Wesleyan University

Jake Gray, Football, Texas Lutheran University

Athan Rodriguez, Football, Texas Lutheran University

Dulles High School

Teniola Kuyinu, Basketball (F), Florida Southwestern State College

Jaelan Grabriel, Track & Field (F), Goucher College

Olamide Olaleye, Soccer (M), University of Houston-Victoria

Will Burford, Football, Howard Payne University

Elkins High School

Cameron Wilmington, Track & Field, University of Kansas

Kiona Hsiu, Golf, Trinity University

Anika Damera, Basketball (F), Stevens Institute of Technology

Taylor West, Softball, Jarvis Christian College

Kaleb Cheers, Basketball, Webster University

Hightower

Tae'lor Purvis, Basketball (F), University of Houston

Destini Lombard, Basketball (F), Lousiana State University

Zaria Johnson, Basketball (F), University of Virginia

Morgan Strawder, Basketball (F), Texarkana University

Ehi Oboh, Track & Field (F), Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Sydnee Jolivette, Track & Field (F), University of North Texas

Watta Kanneh, Volleyball, Coastal Bend College

Claudia Ayerite, Volleyball, Fort Scott Community College

Haley Williams, Volleyball, Mountain View College

Cameron Collins, Basketball (M), St. Thomas University

Kris O'Neal, Basketball (M), Temple Junior College

Ja Robertson, Basketball (M), Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Christopher Harris, Basketball (M), Rogers State University

Sincere Antwine, Football, North American University

Eugene Robinson, Football, Texas Lutheran University

Eddrin Rogers, Football, Texas Lutheran University

Alexis Bell, Volleyball, Jarvis Christian College

Kempner High School

Calvin Lopez, Baseball, LeTourneau University

Preston Marcus, Baseball, The Complete Showcase Undergrad

Jaiden Eaton, Basketball (F), Coastal Bend College

Jalen Bates, Basketball (M), Texas Wesleyan University

Judith Arias, Soccer (F), University of Houston-Victoria

Akinola Ogunbiyi, Football, Texas A&M University

Marshall High School

Alex Ruth, Track & Field, University of New Mexico

Jai'Lynn Smith, Track & Field, Prairie View A&M University

Bryson Stubblefield, Track & Field, Texas Christian University

Doneshia Johnson, Track & Field, Fort Scott Community College

Norman Baker, Football, Mounty Marty College

Ridge Point High School

Jack Baker, Baseball, Trinity University

Aidan Thomas, Baseball, Dallas Christian College

Sze Sze Fertitta, Golf (F), University of Texas at Dallas

Marchelle Willis, Basketball (F), Dallas Christian College

Travis High School

Pat Brown, Jr., Football/Track, Texas A&M University-Commerce

Jahvon O'Neal, Football, Texas Lutheran University

Colin Mushinski, Football, Austin College

Justin Hill, Basketball, Longwood University

Victoria Mathiew, Track & Field, Penn State University

Jonathan Allen, Track & Field, Western Kentucky University

Willowridge High School

Keshunn Lewis, Football, University of Mount Union

Andrew Reynolds, Football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Javion Chatman, Football, Ottawa University

LiDarian Carter, Football, University of Mount Union

