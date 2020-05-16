FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Fort Bend) – Fort Bend ISD’s Athletic Department hosted its spring National Signing Day virtually this year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Eighty-three students from all 11 high schools signed their national letters of intent to further their education and continue their athletic career.
Austin High School
Madeline Holecek, Golf (F), Franciscan University
Nick Cason, Baseball, University of Texas at Dallas
Grant Remy, Baseball, University of Texas at Dallas
Natalya Cuevas, Softball, Kilgore College
Morgan Westbrook, Softball, University of Texas at Arlington
Troy Omeire, Football, University of Texas
Kendal Septs, Football, Houston Baptist University
Jeremiah Sutton, Football, Blinn College
Brandon Burgos, Football, Navarro College
Jake Brandt, Football, University of Texas at San Antonio
Avery Hughes, Football, Texas A&M University
Cleve Hendricks, Track & Field (M), Hawkeye Community College
Ezekiel Olaiye, Track & Field (M), Prairie View A&M University
Lauryn West, Track & Field (F), Lamar University
Maya Walker, Track & Field (F), University of North Texas at Dallas
Kelise Christopher, Track & Field (F), Huston-Tillotson University
Jordan Yates, Track & Field (M), Dillard University
Yash Hooda, Cross Country/Track & Field, University of Texas at Dallas
Morgan Oglesbee, Tennis, Hendrix College
Bush High School
Jaden Pete, Football, Sul Ross State University
James Milo, Football, Sul Ross State University
Laila Owens, Track & Field (F), Texas A&M University
Reubon Dotson, Track & Field (M), Troy University
DJ Stewart, Basketball (M), Hardin Simmons University
Braelon Joe, Basketball (M), Monroe College
Danny McAdory, Basketball (M), Redlands College
Stephen Faramade, Basketball (M), Paris College
Clements High School
Chloe Ku, Tennis, Case Western Reserve
Joseph He, Tennis, New York University
Aiden Kenney, Baseball, Texas Wesleyan University
Jake Gray, Football, Texas Lutheran University
Athan Rodriguez, Football, Texas Lutheran University
Dulles High School
Teniola Kuyinu, Basketball (F), Florida Southwestern State College
Jaelan Grabriel, Track & Field (F), Goucher College
Olamide Olaleye, Soccer (M), University of Houston-Victoria
Will Burford, Football, Howard Payne University
Elkins High School
Cameron Wilmington, Track & Field, University of Kansas
Kiona Hsiu, Golf, Trinity University
Anika Damera, Basketball (F), Stevens Institute of Technology
Taylor West, Softball, Jarvis Christian College
Kaleb Cheers, Basketball, Webster University
Hightower
Tae'lor Purvis, Basketball (F), University of Houston
Destini Lombard, Basketball (F), Lousiana State University
Zaria Johnson, Basketball (F), University of Virginia
Morgan Strawder, Basketball (F), Texarkana University
Ehi Oboh, Track & Field (F), Texas A&M University-Kingsville
Sydnee Jolivette, Track & Field (F), University of North Texas
Watta Kanneh, Volleyball, Coastal Bend College
Claudia Ayerite, Volleyball, Fort Scott Community College
Haley Williams, Volleyball, Mountain View College
Cameron Collins, Basketball (M), St. Thomas University
Kris O'Neal, Basketball (M), Temple Junior College
Ja Robertson, Basketball (M), Texas A&M University-Kingsville
Christopher Harris, Basketball (M), Rogers State University
Sincere Antwine, Football, North American University
Eugene Robinson, Football, Texas Lutheran University
Eddrin Rogers, Football, Texas Lutheran University
Alexis Bell, Volleyball, Jarvis Christian College
Kempner High School
Calvin Lopez, Baseball, LeTourneau University
Preston Marcus, Baseball, The Complete Showcase Undergrad
Jaiden Eaton, Basketball (F), Coastal Bend College
Jalen Bates, Basketball (M), Texas Wesleyan University
Judith Arias, Soccer (F), University of Houston-Victoria
Akinola Ogunbiyi, Football, Texas A&M University
Marshall High School
Alex Ruth, Track & Field, University of New Mexico
Jai'Lynn Smith, Track & Field, Prairie View A&M University
Bryson Stubblefield, Track & Field, Texas Christian University
Doneshia Johnson, Track & Field, Fort Scott Community College
Norman Baker, Football, Mounty Marty College
Ridge Point High School
Jack Baker, Baseball, Trinity University
Aidan Thomas, Baseball, Dallas Christian College
Sze Sze Fertitta, Golf (F), University of Texas at Dallas
Marchelle Willis, Basketball (F), Dallas Christian College
Travis High School
Pat Brown, Jr., Football/Track, Texas A&M University-Commerce
Jahvon O'Neal, Football, Texas Lutheran University
Colin Mushinski, Football, Austin College
Justin Hill, Basketball, Longwood University
Victoria Mathiew, Track & Field, Penn State University
Jonathan Allen, Track & Field, Western Kentucky University
Willowridge High School
Keshunn Lewis, Football, University of Mount Union
Andrew Reynolds, Football, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Javion Chatman, Football, Ottawa University
LiDarian Carter, Football, University of Mount Union
