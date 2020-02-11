FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Fort Bend News) – Fort Bend ISD will host a community meeting for all private non-profit schools located within FBISD boundaries or that serve students residing in FBISD. The event takes place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. During the meeting, participants will receive information on services FBISD offers to eligible private nonprofit schools and students.
The meeting will take place in the FBISD Administration Building Board Room (16431 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479) from 2:00-3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Tammu Obey at tammu.obey@fortbendisd.com or (281) 634-1354.
