FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Judge KP George provided guidance on Thursday for residents of the county to know details on the new recommendation to cover their noses and mouths with cloth masks to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community. The Judge said Wednesday that he would not issue an order that people must wear masks.
"The change in guidance comes from new information from the health community seeing a significant percentage of individuals with the novel coronavirus are asymptomatic and unknowingly spreading the virus to other people. The detailed guidance for the public is at this link," said a press release from George's office.
“While I am not issuing a specific order, I strongly recommend our residents wear masks in public to stop the spread of the virus, protect the most vulnerable in our community, and reopen the economy. The quickest and easiest way we can prevent more people from getting sick and reopen business is for everyone to wear a cloth mask in public,” the Judge said Thursday.
The County recommends that face cloth coverings be created from household items or from common materials such as a t-shirt, scarf, bandana or handkerchief. To the greatest extent possible, everyone over the age of two- years-old should wear simple face cloth covering over his or her nose and mouth.
People should wear masks when patronizing an essential business, such as a grocery store, pharmacy, health care office. Masks should be worn when using public transportation, taxis, or ride shares.
Parents and guardians of children between the ages of 2 and 10 years old shall be responsible for appropriately masking children. The adult must supervise at all times to ensure the child can breathe safely and avoid choking or suffocation.
Essential workers are advised to wear a mask in public and when performing job duties in the presence of others. Employers shall provide essential employees with a mask or face covering.
An owner or operator of an essential business may refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear face covering.
For full details on various exceptions, policies and specifics on mask coverings in Fort Bend County, please use this link and refer the public to it.
