ROSENBERG (Covering Fort Bend News) - L&A China Café will be opening at the Brazos Town Center.
The cafe owners have leased 2,120 square feet of retail space from NewQuest Properties.
Brazos Town Center is located at the intersection of Interstate 69/US 59 and FM 762/Reading Road, Rosenberg.
Bob Conwell and Austen Baldridge of NewQuest Properties represented the landlord. Anna Ye of Re/MAX represented the tenant.
