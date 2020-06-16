ROSENBERG (Covering Fort Bend News) - Dr. Mike Rockwood has been promoted to the position of deputy superintendent of administrative services and leadership development for the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.
Rockwood joined Lamar CISD as executive director of community relations in 2012. He became Lamar CISD’s chief of staff in 2018.
Prior to arriving at Lamar CISD, Rockwood worked in central administration for Sheldon ISD.
He is a graduate of Texas A&M University, with a master’s from The George Washington University and a doctorate from Baylor University.
As deputy superintendent of administrative services and leadership development, Dr. Rockwood will assist the superintendent with strategic planning and cross-functional initiatives while also overseeing leadership development, community relations and transportation.
