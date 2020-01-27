RICHMOND, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - M Dental at Aliana has leased 2,100 sf of retail space in the Grand at Aliana, located at the intersection of West Grand Parkway South and West Airport Boulevard in Richmond.
NewQuest Properties manages the shopping center. David Meyers and Josh Friedlander of NewQuest Properties represented the landlord. Alan Clark of Phelps Commercial represented the tenant
