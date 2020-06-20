FRESO (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a missing person. Donte Anderson, 12, was last seen on June 19, 2020.
Anderson was last seen near the 4000 block of Dawn Rise Court, in the Fresno area of Fort Bend County, at approximately 8:20 p.m. prior to leaving on foot.
While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking Donte Anderson’s whereabouts in order to verify his well-being.
Anderson is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs between 105-110 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and blue tennis shoes. Anderson was also wearing glasses with a broken earpiece on the glasses.
If anyone knows his location or has seen Anderson, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.
