SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) – Sugar Land Republican Congressional Candidate Kathaleen Wall plans a four-stop, business and restaurant tour for Friday in commencement with Gov. Greg Abbott’s partial reopening of Texas’ economy.
Wall has been actively engaging with small business and restaurant owners throughout the shutdown, hosting what her campaign calls "tele-townhalls" and participating in discussions on how to quickly get people back to their regular lives and help our economy recover.
“As the only businesswoman in this race, I know Texans are ready to get back to work,” said Wall. “Let’s show our support and our community pride for Texas’ great small businesses and restaurants this Friday.”
"Wall’s tour highlights the tremendous can-do spirit shown by all Texans, Governor Abbott and President Trump as we’ve come together to battle the Coronavirus," a press release said.
Wall is a Republican. She is running in the runoff election for Congressional District 22 against Sheriff Troy Nehls. The Runoff will be July 14. Nehls received 40.5% of the vote to Wall's 19.4% in the March 3 primary election.
The winner will advance to the general election on November 3, 2020 and face Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni.
The District 22 incumbent, Pete Olson, is not running for re-election. Olson is a Republican.
Wall's business tour schedule is below:
Visit One – 9 a.m.- 10 a.m.
Toasted Yolk
2110 Town Square Place
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Visit Two – 10:30am-11:30am
Academy Sports + Outdoors
16610 Southwest Fwy.
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Visit Three – 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Rudy’s BBQ
20500 Southwest Fwy.
Richmond, TX 77469
Visit Four – 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. (distribution of face masks donated by Kathaleen Wall)
Faith Center Church – Pastor Joel Gutierrez
12910 Oday Rd.
Pearland, TX 77581
