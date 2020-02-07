SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) - The Sugar Land Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who stole merchandise from the Victoria's Secret store located inside First Colony Mall in Sugar Land. It happened on Jan. 25, 2020 at approximately 1 p.m.
Suspect #1 – black female, 18 to 23 years of age, approximately 5’02” with a medium build.
Suspect #2 - black female, mid to late 20’s, approximately 5’06” with a heavy build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).
