SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) – Bites in Fort Bend, a tasting event featuring more than 30 local eateries will be held at Constellation Field in Sugar Land on Sunday, March 22, 4 p.m.- 7p.m. The evening will feature community restaurants showcasing samples of their signature appetizers, entrees and desserts.
Congregation Beth El in Missouri City hosts the event as a fundraiser for the temple.
Last year 20 restaurants participated and approximately 450 people attended; this year it will feature 32 eateries.
Highlights of the afternoon will be the presentation of the People’s Choice Awards for Best Appetizer, Best Entrée, and Best Dessert voted on by attendees. A plaque for Best Decorations is awarded to the restaurant whose table best reflects the cuisine/culture of its business.
Participating restaurants include:
Antonia's Italian Ristorante
Berryhill Baja Grill
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Breakers Korean BBQ
Bombay to Beijing Indian Rst
BurgerIM
Casa de Bravos
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
Corelli's Italian Cafe
Dumar's Mediterranean Grill
Fadi's Mediterranean Grill
Faita Pete's
Fleur de Licious Catering
Grimaldi's Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria
Heaven in a Jar Desserts
Japaneiro's Sushi Bistro & Latin Grill
Jupiter Pizza & Waffle
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen Restaurant
Kilwins
La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe
Nikoz Fusion Grill
Off the Vine Bistro & Wine Bar
Outback Steakhouse
Pacific Coast Tacos
Pepperoni's
Piada Italian Street Food
Raizes Mexican Kitchen
Red Berries Bakeshop
Sugar's Cajun Cuisine
State Fare
The Sweet Boutique Bakery
Zoe's Kitchen
For information or to purchase tickets, visit bitesinfortbend.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.