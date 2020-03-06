Fort Bend Bites
Jory Pacht photo

SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) – Bites in Fort Bend, a tasting event featuring more than 30 local eateries will be held at Constellation Field in Sugar Land on Sunday, March 22, 4 p.m.- 7p.m. The evening will feature community restaurants showcasing samples of their signature appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Congregation Beth El in Missouri City hosts the event as a fundraiser for the temple.

Last year 20 restaurants participated and approximately 450 people attended; this year it will feature 32 eateries.

Highlights of the afternoon will be the presentation of the People’s Choice Awards for Best Appetizer, Best Entrée, and Best Dessert voted on by attendees. A plaque for Best Decorations is awarded to the restaurant whose table best reflects the cuisine/culture of its business.

Participating restaurants include:

Antonia's Italian Ristorante

Berryhill Baja Grill

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Breakers Korean BBQ

Bombay to Beijing Indian Rst

BurgerIM

Casa de Bravos

CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

Corelli's Italian Cafe

Dumar's Mediterranean Grill

Fadi's Mediterranean Grill

Faita Pete's

Fleur de Licious Catering

Grimaldi's Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria

Heaven in a Jar Desserts

Japaneiro's Sushi Bistro & Latin Grill

Jupiter Pizza & Waffle

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen Restaurant

Kilwins

La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

Nikoz Fusion Grill

Off the Vine Bistro & Wine Bar

Outback Steakhouse

Pacific Coast Tacos

Pepperoni's

Piada Italian Street Food

Raizes Mexican Kitchen

Red Berries Bakeshop

Sugar's Cajun Cuisine

State Fare

The Sweet Boutique Bakery

Zoe's Kitchen

For information or to purchase tickets, visit bitesinfortbend.com

