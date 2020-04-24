SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) - The Sugar Land Police arrested Jeffrey Cooksey for burglary of motor vehicle and auto theft. The arrest happened on Friday, April 24, 2020.
After a lengthy investigation SLPD investigators obtained felony warrants for Cooksey’s arrest. He was found at his apartment in Houston.
"Inside the residence investigators located stolen guns, tools and other property," said a statement from SLPD. "The Sugar Land Police are in the process of returning the stolen property to its rightful owners."
