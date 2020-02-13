ROSENBERG (Covering Fort Bend) - One man is dead following a trench collapse at the intersection of FM 2218 and Bryan Road. The victim was one of three people excavating the area to lay telecommunications lines. One of the workers was operating machinery while two others were inside the trench when the collapse occurred trapping one of the men inside on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
"The Rosenberg Police Communications Center was notified of the incident at 12:23PM and immediately dispatched Police, Fire, and EMS personnel who arrived on scene within minutes, but were unable to safely recover the unresponsive worker at that time," said a press release from the Rosenberg Police.
Rigoberto Ochoa Gonzalez, 32, of Houston was identified as the victim.
“We are saddened by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Gonzalez,” said Chief Jonathan White. “This man went to work this (Wednesday) morning to provide for his family and wasn’t able to go home, this is a tragedy.”
The accident remains under investigation.
