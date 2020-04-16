ROSENBERG (Covering Fort Bend News) - The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and the Rosenberg Police Department are asking the public for help locating murder suspect Tomas Maldonado.
Maldonado, 50, should be considered extremely dangerous according to the DA's Office.
Rosenberg police officers responded to a physical disturbance Wednesday night and found that a woman was attacked by her estranged husband. She later died.
Witnesses say Maldonado fled the scene in a red 2016 Chevrolet 2500 truck with a Texas paper license plate number 66503A8. The truck was later found abandoned in Columbus, Texas.
Maldonado is believed to have family or friends in Central Texas. Rosenberg Police are now searching for him and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.
The incident occurred in the 800 block of San Jacinto Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. It is believed that Maldonado made threats in the days preceding the attack and has made similar threats against other family members.
“Our community has suffered a tragic loss. The victim and her family are in our thoughts and prayers, said Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White. "We are working diligently to ensure that Thomas Maldonado is found and provided an opportunity to answer for what he has done,” White added.
“We know it’s tough out there right now, we knew domestic violence would likely increase, and so we say keep calm,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said. "Now we are faced with unnecessary violence, tragic loss, and a potentially dangerous fugitive. I cannot stress this enough – keep a level head, walk away from conflict, or suffer the full force of the law.”
Anyone with information about a crime is encouraged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit tips online at http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com. Information leading to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn up to a $5,000 cash reward. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
