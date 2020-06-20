SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and charged him with aggravated assault following a shooting near Sugar Land in unincorporated Fort Bend County. The shooting happened in the Orchard Lake Estates subdivision early Saturday morning.
"At approximately 1:45 a.m. our 911 Dispatch received several calls regarding shots fired in 13500 block of Schumann Trail," said a statement from the Sheriff's Office. The subdivision is off FM 1464 near Old Richmond Road.
Two men got into an argument outside of a home and one shot the other according to the Sheriff's Office.
"When deputies arrived, they found one man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The victim is in stable condition and expected to survive," the statement said.
Detectives identified the shooter as Lewis Carothers, 28, of Sugar Land.
“Resorting to violence during an argument is never the right choice,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “We’re glad no one else was injured.”
