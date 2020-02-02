MISSOURI CITY (Covering Fort Bend) - One man is dead and two others have been arrested following a late night police chase in Fort Bend County. The chase began near Stella Link Road and South Loop 610 in Houston and ended at FM 1092 and Highway 6.
During the chase, two suspects got out of the car and took off on foot. They were quickly captured by Houston Police.
According to the HPD, the driver kept going and fired gunshots at the the officer in pursuit. No one was injured by the gunfire.
The suspect crashed his stolen vehicle at the intersection of FM 1092 and Highway 6. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
