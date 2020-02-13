MISSOURI CITY (Covering Fort Bend) - Investigators with the Missouri City Police Department are looking for the public's help solving the attempted burglary of an automatic teller machine at a local bank.
The crime happened on Sunday, February 03, 2020 at approximately 3:40 a.m. at Wells Fargo Bank, 10310 State Highway 6.
Security video shows four men attempting to steal the ATM using a stolen truck. They were unsuccessful and left the scene prior to the police arriving.
If you know the identity of any of the subjects, please contact Detective Zimmer, Sgt. Luera or Sgt. McClellan, reference case number 20-000425. Call 281-403-8700.
