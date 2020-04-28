SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) – Fort Bend County Judge KP George and county public health officials have announced the opening of a COVID-19 testing site in the Sugar Land area. The county’s first testing site remains active and operational in Rosenberg. The county is paying all fees related to the tests at both locations.
The Sugar Land testing site will be operating weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AccessHealth will be performing the tests and LabCorp will be providing the test kits as well as providing the test results. The site has the capacity to do 200 tests per day.
“I am pleased that we now have two community testing sites available for county residents. We expect that the increase in testing capabilities will help everyone better protect themselves and their families and flatten the curve here” said Judge George. “I appreciate the partnership with AccessHealth and LabCorp who can help provide this needed protection from the invisible enemy.”
There is no requirement to have symptoms to be tested at the sites. Any resident of Fort Bend County can sign up online at this link. A representative will contact those who sign up to do pre-screening. For residents who do not have internet access, pre-screening is available by phone weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at (281) 238-2363.
Following the pre-screening, a representative will be in contact to provide an identification code, appointment day, time and testing site address. Residents with appointments are expected to travel in their personal vehicles to the testing site and bring their unique ID code. Testing is done without residents leaving their vehicles and the results are available in three to five days.
For more information on AccessHealth, contact Lacie Sumpter at (281) 633-3157 or lsumpter@myaccesshealth.org.
Click these links for more information on the facts about Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Fort Bend County, as well as on what to do if you are sick and what your household members and those caring for you at home need to do to avoid getting sick too.
