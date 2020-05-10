SUGAR LAND (Covering Fort Bend News) – A man was shot in unincorporated Sugar Land early Sunday morning and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is reportedly attempting to determine if the shooting was self defense.
The shooting happened at 17100 Summer Hollow Drive around 2 a.m. The neighborhood where it happened is near FM1464 and Old Richmond Road.
The man who was shot was attempting to gain entry into a home or a shed and was shot by the homeowner.
The "wound doesn’t appear to be life threatening," a Sheriff's Office social media post said. The two men who were involved reportedly knew each other.
Covering Fort Bend will update this story when more information is available.
