SUGAR LAND (Covering Katy News) – The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation distributed care packages containing personal protection supplies to local small businesses last week. In all, sixty-eight businesses stopped by Sugar Land City Hall to pick up their packages containing sanitizer, thermometers, gloves, and masks. Businesses ranged from food establishments to day care centers to residential service providers. In all, the Legacy Foundation received over 100 qualified requests and they are still accepting applications from Sugar Land businesses with less than 50 employees. Qualified businesses may complete a request form here: https://sugarlandlegacy.org/personal-protection-supplies
The Legacy Foundation started this effort, called the “Safe & Well” campaign, in April to provide personal protection equipment to Sugar Land first responders and front-line employees. The board then expanded the effort to small businesses as the city began to shift its focus toward recovery. In all, the Foundation received over $25,000 in both monetary and supply donations from individuals and corporations across the city. To donate to this cause, visit https://donorbox.org/safe-well or email sugarlandlegacy@gmail.com.
Betty Baitland, SLLF board secretary said, “On behalf of the board of directors, we are pleased in the success of the Safe and Well campaign. We continue to work toward our mission of promoting community investment and want to support our business community as they re-open. We encourage all Sugar Land small businesses to sign up!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.