CITY OF RICHMOND (Covering Fort Bend News) - Two seventeen-year olds are accused of holding up a Richmond convenience store at gunpoint and they are now facing first degree felony charges. The hold up happened at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020,
"Two men wearing masks on their faces entered Heights Mini Mart, located at 1308 Clay Street in Richmond," said a statement from the Richmond Police Department. "Both suspects approached the counter and each suspect pointed a gun at the clerk demanding all the money from the register. The suspects also took a case of e-cigarettes before running out of the store and leaving the area on foot."
After receiving descriptions of both suspects, officers were able to locate two 17-year-olds. Both were charged with aggravated robbery which is a first degree felony. They were transported to the Fort Bend County Jail.
